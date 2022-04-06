CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $193.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 90.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,170,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 10.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.73.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

