Cloudbuy (LON:CBUY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Cloudbuy PLC (LON:CBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Cloudbuy shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,759,306 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £195,649.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.
Cloudbuy Company Profile (LON:CBUY)
Featured Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbuy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.