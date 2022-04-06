Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,731,682 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.
About Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON)
