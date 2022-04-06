Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.20. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

