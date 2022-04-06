Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Clene reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 95,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.05.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,352 shares of company stock worth $547,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clene by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 493,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter worth $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clene (Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.