Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Kari G. Moyes Sells 4,589 Shares

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $126,794.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLW opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

