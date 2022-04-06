ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.17. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 29,158 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 306,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,448 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

