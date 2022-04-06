ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.17. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 29,158 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
