Clarus Securities Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target to C$7.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Greenbrook TMS has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 207.90% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

