CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading Down 0.1%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 58,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 269,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

