Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($71.48) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,856 ($37.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,398.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,160.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

