Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

