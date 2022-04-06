CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.72. CI&T shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CINT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67.
About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
