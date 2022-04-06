Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.82. 2,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cintas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

