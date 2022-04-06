CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.54

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$18.54 and last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 594018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

