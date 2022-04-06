CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.54

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.54 and last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 594018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8800002 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

