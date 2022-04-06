China Education Resources (CVE:CHN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of China Education Resources Inc. (CVE:CHN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 66000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
China Education Resources Company Profile (CVE:CHN)
