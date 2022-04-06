Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.44.

Shares of POOL opened at $433.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $353.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

