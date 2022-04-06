Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $391.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.81 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.54.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

