Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,317 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $30,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

