Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,153 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $35,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

NOC stock opened at $454.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $327.10 and a 1-year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

