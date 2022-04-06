Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in DTE Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

