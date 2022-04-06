Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,075 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,125 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,075 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $29,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

