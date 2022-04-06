Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

