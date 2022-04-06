Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,220 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synopsys by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 24.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $327.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

