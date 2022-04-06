Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $217.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $143.26 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

