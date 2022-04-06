Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after buying an additional 191,145 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 96.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $93.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

