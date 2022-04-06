Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of PerkinElmer worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 21.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $639,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

