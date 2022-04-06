Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 100,915 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,915 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

