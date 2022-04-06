Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.47.

NYSE SPG opened at $130.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

