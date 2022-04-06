Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.98 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

