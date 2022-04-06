Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.22 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $5,327,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

