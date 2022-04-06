Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after acquiring an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

