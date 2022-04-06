Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 1,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Hologic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 10,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.