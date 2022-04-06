Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $4,237,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $433.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.12 and a 200-day moving average of $455.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

