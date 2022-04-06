Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wolfe Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.55.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($42.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.