Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. The company had a trading volume of 51,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

