Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

