Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.02 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.