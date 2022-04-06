Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$12.93. 101,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,421. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.08. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$10.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is presently 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

