Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Up to $545.52

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $545.52, but opened at $560.01. Charter Communications shares last traded at $560.01, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

