Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Up to $545.52

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $545.52, but opened at $560.01. Charter Communications shares last traded at $560.01, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.
CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
