ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Down 8.5%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 183,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,111,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.94.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

