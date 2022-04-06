Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Up to $22.10

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.10, but opened at $23.66. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 59,046 shares traded.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $83,899,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $54,543,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

