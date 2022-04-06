Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON:CAML opened at GBX 243.12 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The firm has a market cap of £427.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.