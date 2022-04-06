Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.46) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

CAML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.87) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 244.22 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £429.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 187.47 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 386 ($5.06). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

