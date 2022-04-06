Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

CNTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.56. Centogene has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Centogene by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

