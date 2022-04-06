Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CGAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 37.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,404,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 384,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

