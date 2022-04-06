CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 208,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,363. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after buying an additional 652,333 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

