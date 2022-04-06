Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74. Celularity has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,240,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celularity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in Celularity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

