Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.78 Billion

Celo (CELO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00009143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $450.22 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.95 or 0.07361817 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,822.45 or 0.99782275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

