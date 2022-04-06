CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 408,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 747,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

